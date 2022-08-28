GameFi investors prioritising fun factor over money: Survey

A certain type of investor is drawn to GameFi, the combination of gaming with decentralised finance (DeFi), who tend to select projects based on their use case rather than their ability to generate revenue, Cointelegraph noted.

GenZ investors and gamers are drawn to the GameFi ecosystem. As a result, it serves as a starting point for many beginning investors. According to a ChainPlay poll in which 2428 GameFi investors took part, 75% of participants first became interested in cryptocurrencies as a result of GameFi. While about half of the investors first entered the GameFi market with the intention of making money, 89% of GameFi investors lost money as a result of Crypto Winter 2022, with 62% of them losing more than 50% of their initial investment, Cointelegraph stated.

Investors, however, think that the weak in-game economy design was the primary cause of their losses. According to the poll, investors globally participated in GameFi for an average of 2.5 hours per day in 2022, a 43% decrease from 4.4 hours in the previous year. The lack of funds for new GameFi projects is largely due to concerns about rug pulls and Ponzi schemes, as well as poor visuals. As a result, 44% of investors think that traditional gaming businesses’ participation could be crucial to GameFi’s development.

According to a DappRadar analysis, the ecosystems for blockchain gaming and the Metaverse were unaffected by the Terra (LUNA) fiasco the least.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

