GameStop NFT daily fee revenue falls below $4K as markets go down

Since the platform’s mid-July introduction, GameStop’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace’s daily income has fallen to below $4,000, indicating a sharp decline in interest, as reported by Cointelegraph.

GameStop NFT has produced almost $166,800 in sales volume during the last 24 hours, according to data from DappRadar. With the platform only taking a 2.25 percent cut of NFT sales, that only amounts to $3,753 in earnings over that time period.

Since trading volume has increased by 91.23% in the last day, DappRadar’s scant information on GameStop appears to suggest that figures truly fell to about $2000. In comparison to the project’s first full business day on July 13, the most recent numbers show a dramatic decline, with an NFT sales volume of $1.98 million equaling roughly $44,500 in fees.

As per the data from NFT Price Floor, BAYC floor price has observed a decline of 19% since the beginning of August. Meanwhile, the MAYC floor has plunged 28.6%.

The floors have fallen by 55% and 72%, respectively, from the BAYC and MAYC’s respective all-time floor price highs of 153.5 ETH and 41.2 ETH in May and April. Blue chip NFTs worth $55 million, according to NFT analysts, were in danger of being liquidated on BendDAO last week.

Users can deposit their NFTs on the BendDAO platform and borrow ETH against the floor price of their assets. The loans are around 30–40% of the floor price of the deposited NFT, but if the price falls below that level—90% of the floor price—the depositor has 48 hours to pay the loan off to prevent their NFT from being liquidated and sold at auction.

There are now 14 loans secured by MAYC NFTs that are in imminent danger of being liquidated, with health indices ranging from 1.01 to 1.03. 13 have also recently been liquidated and are currently being put up for sale on BendDAO. The floor price for other notable NFT ventures, such CryptoPunks, has fallen significantly thus far this month. The CryptoPunk floor rose from 68.3 ETH on August 1 to 77.4 ETH on August 4, but has now fallen back to 66.45 ETH ($106,518), Cointelegraph noted.

