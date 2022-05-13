FTX’s CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood

Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive, cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has revealed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood Markets Inc, aiming to capitalise on the weakness of the shares of the trading app to build a position.

“I did not have any intention of taking control of Robinhood. The company’s dual-class shares currently give Robinhood’s founders control of 64% of the voting shares outstanding. My position may change and I could end up pushing for changes. I started building my stake in Robinhood in the middle of March,” Bankman-Fried said, in a regulatory filing.

An anonymous source revealed that Bankman-Fried had not informed Robinhood of any plans to merge it with his FTX platform.

(With inputs from Reuters)