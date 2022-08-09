Fitment unveils its NFT sneaker feature for users

Move-to-Earn startup Fitmint has introduced their multiple non-fungible token (NFT) sneakers-owning feature on the application. According to the startup, every user will get three sneakers which will unlock workout times to 24 minutes, as owning more than one sneaker NFT in one account would mean more workout times and more earnings to its users.

With the unlocking of new NFTs, Fitmint aims to allow users gain 24 energy points per day against the limited 16 energy points earlier. This development intends to lead users engaging in more workout minutes and speed-up their earning process with each workout everyday. Depending on the attributes, users can choose amongst the multiple sneakers and can tweak their earning calculations from the workouts.

According to Viren Baid, co-founder and head of growth, Fitmint, earlier, the users were only restricted to 16 minutes of workout times but with the rollout of this feature, the users will witness more workout times. “At Fitmint, we are aiming to expand the horizons of the gamification of fitness where the users can workout and earn more. We are hoping to bring a lot of updates to gamify the process,” he added.

As per an official statement by Fitmint, existing users need to be at level 10 to be eligible to purchase the second sneaker. New users entering the Fitmint ecosystem will be able to invest in MATIC to mint the new sneakers. The first 1000 users of the application, in the last two to three months, have been given the new sneaker for free. Every new sneaker would have its own attributes, and can be used in the gameplay or be sold in the marketplace for a profit.

“The users who are eligible for the purchase have the access to all the details about purchasing their second/third sneaker, and one can follow the steps that are explained in the application” Rohit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Fitmint, stated.

Also read: ZEX PR Wire recognised as “Best PR SAAS Platform in blockchain space” at IBW 2022 organised by BlockOn Capital

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

