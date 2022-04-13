Fintech startup iTribe raises $1 million in funding

Fintech startup iTribe has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round from investors such as venture capital firm Eximius Ventures, fintech company Cred, Incisive Ventures, and several angel investors. The funding round saw participation from the leadership team of Cred (Harish, Swami, Sreeni, Ketan), Pearl Agarwal (Eximius Ventures) and angel investors such as Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh SR (founders of Rapido), Reeju Datta (founder of Cashfree), Gaurav Dahake (founder of BitBns).

As users seek more customised financial services and make a collective move to digitisation, the fintech industry is also rising to the occasion, Nikhil M, co-founder, iTribe said. “Retail trading has boomed since the pandemic, with broking accounts growing by 50% within nine months. However, penetration has been low among millennials. Moreover, in March 2020, out of the then four crore demat accounts, 75% were inactive. This tendency can be attributed to the lack of knowledge. We aim to make iTribe a place for anyone to learn and become informed investors and traders,” he added.

iTribe plans to use the funds for developing new technology tools that make adoption by the front line much more accessible, accelerating the organisational adaptation needed to produce results, the company said in a statement. They also plan to become a holistic investment learning platform for stocks, NFTs, mutual funds and cryptocurrencies.

According to Pearl Agarwal, founder and managing director, Eximius Ventures, in the last couple of years, with an increasing number of millennials and Gen-Z entering the investment landscape, there has been a change in investors’ decision making approach. “The new set of investors’ are more active with investment decisions – they want access to a diversified set of asset classes and learn to do it independently from experts. iTribe is well positioned to capitalise on this by helping clients make informed investment decisions,” Agarwal stated.