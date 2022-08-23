Ethereum Merge efforts are in full motion, as Teku, Geth provide updates

Ethereum 2.0 client, Teku published the version 22.8.1 update, which included Merge configuration and an upgrade to the Bellatrix network, as reported by Cryptoslate.

In order to be ready for the expected Ethereum Merge on September 15, according to the document, all mainnet users must finish the update before September 6.

All mainnet nodes must connect to a local execution engine API, and Validators must set a default fee recipient, per the instructions that came with the update.

The update is crucial for Teku as well as the execution client. Without it, Teku will state either “Execution Client is offline” or “Merge transition configuration issue.”

It also “sets the Bellatrix fork epoch and TTD (terminal total difficulty) for The Merge on MainNet” and facilitates the usage of the same REST API. A primed cache for newly justified endpoints, the ability to remain in optimistic mode even in the absence of a viable branch in the block tree, and the provision of several beacon nodes for a single validator are additional enhancements. Several issues, including the “NullPointerException,” recurrent timeout exceptions, and the computed payload issue, are also fixed by the upgrade.

The contract address balance is currently at 13,344,424 (more than $20 billion), according to data on Etherscan, which has led to an increase in interest in staking over the previous few weeks, Cryptoslate noted.

According to OKLink data, staking now makes up about 11.17% of Ethereum’s total supply. It went on to say that since August, 153,000 ETH had been staked, with about 36,000 ETH added each week.

In the past week, Ethereum’s price has dropped more than 18% as the community continues to debate how the merger would change how censorship-resistant the commodity is, Cryptoslate further noted.

After the cryptocurrency mixer was sanctioned, Ethermine, the largest Ethereum miner, ceased processing transactions pertaining to Tornado Cash. Aave, Uniswap, Balancer, and other DeFi platforms blocked addresses connected to the authorised platform as well.

