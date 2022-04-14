Epic fall! NFT worth Rs 22 crore fails to find buyers ready to pay more than Rs 21,000

NFT of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, which was sold in 2021 for $2.9 million (approx Rs 22 crore at today’s rate) has failed to find buyers ready to pay more than $280 (approx. Rs 21,000) in an auction, according to reports.

Jack Dorsey’s first tweet had been sold for $2.9 million as an NFT last year. The first tweet ever, “Just setting up my twttr” was put up for sale in March 2021 and after attracting big bids was sold to the highest bidder Sina Estavi for the whopping amount on March 21st, the tweet’s 15th anniversary, last year.

ALSO READ | How not to be a crypto fool

Estavi had compared the purchase to buying a Mona Lisa painting and hoped one day people would understand its value.

However, it seems, value of the NFT has witnessed an epic fall in just one year.

News agency Bloomberg on Thursday (April 14, 2021) quoted a report as saying that the non-fungible token of Dorsey’s first tweet failed to garner much interest when it was recently put up for resale. The auction was closed as only seven offers ranging from 0.0019 to 0.09 Ether (Ethereum blockchain token) was received. The value of 0.09 ETH is about $280. The owner had sought a price of $48 million for the NFT.

ALSO READ | The NFT you have just purchased to make a fortune may be fake – here’s why

According to the report, the big will expire in two days. The owner was quoted as saying in the report that he might accept the bid if he receives a good offer or he might never sell it.

Dorsey had converted the entire amount from the sale of his NFT into Bitcoin and donated It to GiveDirectly, a charitable organisation, for its Africa Response Programme.

Non-fungible tokens have become hugely popular in the last one year with many digital artworks being reportedly sold for unbelievable prices. However, there has always been doubts over whether buyers would be able to recover the amount should they try to sell via auctions. Experts say that NFTs are worthless unless there is some intellectual property or other value attached to them.