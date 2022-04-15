Crypto exchange OKK today said it will list the Element.Black (ELT) token on the OKX Jumpstart program on April 20, 2022. Element.Black is an NFT platform for creators to explore the world of Social-Fi for co-creation, collaboration and co-ownership of digital assets, such as pixel art and music, OKK said in a statement.

Element.Black’s Pixel-Infinity and Music-Infinity products allow users to co-create pixelated artworks and music together with their favorite celebrities and influencers, it added.

As many as 40 million ELT tokens will go on sale via OKX Jumpstart. Users will be able to buy ELT token with OKB, the native token of the OKX platform.

Commenting on the listing, Jay Hao, CEO of OKX, said: “Music NFTs have the power to transform the global music industry by enabling a global audience on a single platform. It can significantly reduce the music distribution cost and increase the revenue for music creators. Since there are no middlemen in the NFT marketplace, maximum revenue goes to the creator.”

Mark Rau, CEO of Element.Black, said: “We are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in OKX. OKX and ELT have a common vision of making the NFTs a household name and to make the metaverse a converging point for the global arts industry.”

Element.Black has formed a broad network with social engagements from world-known celebrities and influencers. Partnering exclusively with Akon, Element.Black will soon drop a highly anticipated Akon Music NFT Collection through OKX. Collectors will have the opportunity to co-create music with music legend Akon.

(Cryptos, NFTs and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)