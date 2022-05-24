Elite Token unveils NFT drop and the beta version of gaming platform Runiverse

Cryptocurrency exchange Elite Token has announced the unveiling of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the beta version of cross-metaverse gaming platform Runiverse. This is a play-to-earn investment where users can undertake short trades, and bet cryptocurrencies against one another based on their market performance within a span of 30-second period. It works across metaverses such as Sandbox, Decentraland, and Star Atlas.

The various cryptocurrencies are represented by NFT called runners which race against one another. Users can either bet on a given cryptocurrency and get a reward if the person wins, or if a user is a holder of a runner NFT, they get a cut of all the races won by the cryptocurrency that the NFT represents. The game is based on real-time oracle data from Quickswap and Binance.

The NFT avatars that race in the name of cryptocurrency tokens are represented by celebrities such as Gianluca Vacchi, Italian multimillionaire stock magnate turned disc jockey (DJ), who is a co-founder of Elite Token. Elite’s P2E app aims to replace horse betting with cryptocurrency racing, and horses with celebrities.

“When the founders of the Runiverse asked me to reproduce my dances from Instagram and TikTok for their project, I started looking forward to the idea of connecting a set of collectibles with current trends in the metaverse. I chose to associate my character with the $ELITE token, a project that I am launching that will integrate blockchain and tokenisation with a telco,” Vacchi said.