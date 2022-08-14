DS Group launches NFT “A Dream In A Million Metaphors” on 93rd founders’ day

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal group) has launched a non-fungible token (NFT), “A Dream In A Million Metaphors”, on the 93rd founders’ day, informed the company.

“We live the vision our Founding Fathers had for the organisation. Their pursuit of Innovation and Quality is an ideal we have imbibed and endeavour to live up to. With the technological boom, evolution in terms of how businesses are conducted is rapidly taking place. A major breakthrough in technology, NFTs have caused a revolutionary shift and have become a cultural phenomenon. This NFT is a tribute to the legacy built by our Founders and with this, we seek to be at the forefront of exploring modern technology,” Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group, said.

As per the company, This NFT captures the nucleus of the foundation and thereby reveals the larger portrait of the founders. With the NFT titled “A Dream In A Million Metaphors”, The Group has leveraged Web3.0 to bring to life the historical moments in its expanse via an experiential microsite that portrays the non-fungible story of the Group.

“Founded in 1929, the Group celebrates its 93rd Founders’ Day to commemorate an era of setting new benchmarks and conquering new territories. To mark the auspicious occasion, the DS Group launched its first NFT, honouring the visionary zeal and persevering ethos of its Founders, Lala Dharampal and Satyapal ‘Sugandhi’,” the company further stated.

Also read: BlueBenx dismisses staff; suspends fund withdrawals due to a $32 million hack

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn