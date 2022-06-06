Digital solutions based Kiya.ai unveils banking metaverse platform Kiyaverse

Digital solutions provider Kiya.ai has announced the launch of Kiyaverse, a banking metaverse platform. Kiyaverse aims to enable customers to use their personalised avatars on digital banking units, mobiles, laptops, virtual reality (VR) headsets and mixed reality environments.

The platform aims to bring banking services from the real world to the virtual world and vice-versa, artificial intelligence (AI) based interaction with a relationship manager’s avatar creation and customisation, portfolio analysis, wealth management, co-lending, and corporate banking.

According to an official statement, Kiyaverse aims to provide three-dimensional analysis of data for banks including chief marketing officer (CMO) insights, product performance, risk analysis and channel analytics.

Kiyaverse plans to have non-fungible tokens (NFT) and support central bank digital currency (CBDC) to enable open finance in a Web3.0 environment. The metaverse platform will aim to interface its application programming interface (API) connectors with aggregators, and gateways to enable a super-app and marketplace on the metaverse.

With the introduction of haptics enabled headsets, Kiyaverse aims to provide a near real-world interaction using the internet of senses. “Our product roadmap includes integration with CBDC and interoperability with other metaverses to enable open finance in the metaverse,” Rajesh Mirjankar, MD, CEO, Kiya.ai, said.