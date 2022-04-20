Global crypto asset management platform Mudrex has witnessed a 2400% increase in the platform’s user base for the first quarter of 2022, making it the world’s fastest-growing, and largest crypto index investing platform, the company said in a statement today (April 20, 2022).

The statement further said that said Indian users contributed the most to this exponential growth with more than 80% of the growth from India.

Mudrex is a global crypto platform known for its systematic approach to familiarising crypto investments. The statement said that right from products like Mudrex Coin Sets to initiating crypto as a service, the platform is committed to consistently contributing to the growth of the ecosystem and the platform itself.

Founded in 2018, Mudrex is a global cryptocurrency platform that curates profitable solutions and automates investing products for the average investor for long-term returns. The platform’s flagship product, Mudrex Coin Sets, are baskets of cryptocurrencies based on particular themes, enabling users to diversify their portfolios.

Commenting on the record growth in number of investors, Mudrex CEO and Co-founder, Edul Patel said, “We at Mudrex are thrilled to witness such stellar growth numbers in such a short period of time. From the very beginning, we have been laser-focused on creating products to keep our users engaged and help them invest in crypto. With the help of our crypto experts, we spent most of last year developing and designing products that would not only bring attention to crypto but push users to consider crypto as a long-term asset class.”

“India is an important market for us and it has been receptive to all the innovations that Mudrex has ushered in. Hence, the spike in our India user base is exciting news for us. Looking ahead, product development and education will remain at the core of Mudrex’s offerings and we expect to hit one million investors on our platform by early Q4”, he added.

In March 2022, Mudrex introduced the crypto industry’s first SIP tool to automate and simplify investments in Mudrex Coin Sets bringing recurring investment capabilities, which have long been popular in the traditional markets to crypto investors. Mudrex plans to bring more innovative offerings to the crypto world in the near future.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)