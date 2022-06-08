Decentralised platform Samudai raises $2.5 million in a pre-seed funding round

Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) platform Samudai has closed a pre-seed financing round of $2.5 million for team growth, development acceleration, and bringing its platform to market. Participating in the round were FTX Ventures, Sino Global Capital, A&T Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Lunar Ventures, NxGen, Paradigm Shift Capital, DWeb3 Capital, Builders Tribe, and Superteam DAO.

The platform also claims to have secured funding from operators and angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO, Coinbase), Charles Songhurst (serial investor), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Harsh Rajat (EPNS), Tamar Menteshashvili (Solana), Devfolio, Akshay BD (Superteam DAO), Tanmay Bhat (Superteam DAO), Mayur Relekar (Arcana), Jennifer Tran (Mintgate), Dermot O’Riordan (Unstoppable), Nelson Ryan (Unstoppable), among others.

According to Navin, co-founder, Samudai, admins and members are presently spending more time on operational issues. “To remedy this, we have designed a platform that gives DAO teams and contributors a view of how contributors are interacting, and will aim to improve productivity by gathering all the operations in one place and simplifying the process,” he added.

Samudai plans to launch a private alpha version of its platform to a small group of users around mid-July, with a public beta phase later in 2022. According to the platform, it looks forward to hearing from early adopters who want to join the Samudai alpha testing period and provide feedback.

Samudai aims to enable levels of customisation and facilitate large-scale coordination and executions among DAOs. The platform plans a productivity suite for DAOs, including a Web3.0 native project management framework, team graphs, and an analytics dashboard, along with building a roster of Web3.0 professionals to facilitate collaboration with Bushido, a reputation metric.