Crypto market news: The global digital currency market cap crossed the USD 1 trillion mark again after several weeks of decline. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap was $1.01 trillion, up more than 3% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Crypto markets have suffered one of the worst crashes in the last two months. The impact of the crash, initially triggered by the Terra (LUNA) debacle in May 2022, was such that several crypto lending firms had to file for bankruptcy. The current price trends suggest that despite the impact of the crash, several top cryptos have shown remarkable resilience by remaining in the trade.

While this upward trend may be temporary as the overall crypto market sentiments remain in the “Extreme Fear” zone, here’s a look at how some of the top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (Matic), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX) have pulled the crypto markets up in the last few weeks.

Polygon (Matic)

Polygon (Matic) price has jumped over 130% in the last 30 days. Trading currently at $0.8819, Matic price has jumped over 62% in the last 7 days alone. In the last 24 hours, Matic has risen by 13.35%.

Matic has also jumped ranking in the last 7 days.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) has been one of the top gainers in the last seven days. ETH price has jumped more than 41% in the last 30 days. In the last 7 days, it has gone up by over 27%. At the time of writing, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain was trading at $1453, up over 6% in the last 24 hours.

BNB

BNB, the native coin of Binance Smart Chain, has jumped over 20% in the last 30 days. Trading currently at $261, it has jumped nearly 11% in the last 7 days.

Solana (SOL)

Solana blockchain’s native token SOL has jumped over 45% in the last 30 days. SOL price has increased by 21% in the last 7 days. Trading currently at $42.22, SOL price has appreciated by more than 3% in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The price of Avalanche blockchain’s coin AVAX has jumped around 47% in the last 30 days. Trading currently at $23.64, AVAX has jumped nearly 30% in the last 7 days and over 15% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

The world’s leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) has regained the $22,000 price mark. In the last 30 days, BTC price has increased by nearly 15%. Trading currently at $22,251, BTC has jumped 9% in the last 7 days and over 3% in the last 24 hours.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)