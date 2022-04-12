Cryptocurrency Top Gainers and Losers Today April 12, 2022: Even as the overall crypto market cap has shrunk by over 6% to $1.83 trillion in last 24 hours, prices of several low-ranked crypto tokens have jumped over 100% in last one day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Little known Chiklin Coin (CKC), which is ranked 3837 on CoinMarketCap website, jumped by over 280% to $0.0008637. Similarly, a coin named Indian Shiba Inu (INDSHIB) jumped 161.5% to $0.000362 in the last 24 hours. This coin is ranked 3364 on CoinMarketCap.

Another coin named Big Data Protocol (BDP), which ranked 1152, jumped 116% to $0.1287. Meta Gaming (RMG) token, which is ranked 3893, jumped 102.33% in the last 24 hours.

Crypto Top Losers April 12

A coin named Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat), which is ranked 3682, fell 95.87% to $0.00000136. ICHI token, which is ranked 498, fell by 90.27% to $12.58. ERON token, ranked 3631, fell by over 73% to $0.00001948. Price of TNC Coin, which is ranked 1069, fell by over 72% to to $0.001076 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 9921 crypto tokens are listed on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, prices of all top crypto Blue Chip tokens also witnessed declines in the last 24 hours.

Experts advise crypto enthusiasts against investing in lesser-known and lowly ranked coins as they are more likely to disappear if something bad happens in the extremely volatile crypto market. In any case, one should do proper research to avoid ending up as a fool in crypto (read tips).

(Cryptos and other virtual digital currencies are unregulated assets in India attracting flat 30% tax like lottery and gambling. Please consult your financial advisor and do proper research before deciding to invest in crypto.)