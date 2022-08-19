scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Cryptocurrency markets fall as European trading hours begin

The swing hit a three-week low of $21,400 at that point, which was for the market leader.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a record low of 38.53, not seen since July 12.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a record low of 38.53, not seen since July 12.

The overall market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies dropped substantially during the opening of European trading hours, falling 3% to a low of $1.049 trillion, as reported by Cryptoslate.

Bitcoin lost $22,000 as a result of its 6% negative decline. 

The swing hit a three-week low of $21,400 at that point, which was for the market leader. Following a modest rally, the price of BTC momentarily increased to $22,000, Cryptoslate noted.

Also Read

Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a record low of 38.53, not seen since July 12. As of this writing, there is increasing sell pressure, and a retest of the $21,400 support level appears impending.

Since nothing fundamentally new has happened at this time, it is difficult to determine what caused the decline.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

Also Read: Ripple’s CTO and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin engage in a Twitter battle over XRP

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Bitcoin
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.