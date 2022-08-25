Cryptocurrency community protests against decision to keep Tornado Cash developer in jail for 90 days

A Netherlands based judge has given the verdict of keeping Alexey Pertsev, developer, Tornado Cash, 90 more days in jail while waiting for charges. As a result, the decision backlashed with the cryptocurrency community who demanded the release of the developer, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a tweet, cryptocurrency investor Ryan Adams made the argument that the developer did good for the public as he wrote the code for Tornado Cash. The community member then emphasised on the members who decided to use Pertsev’s code, due to which the developer needs to suffer the consequences. Cryptocurrency researcher Jill Gunter emphasised on the lack of information around the arrest of Pertsev, as Gunter described the status of charges as confusing. In Amsterdam, protestors gathered to demand the release of the developer while urging the government to go after the criminals and not the developers.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, cryptography teacher Matthew Green criticised the Dutch police on their arrest of Pertsev. Pertsev made the point about having no idea regarding what he did to deserve the arrest. In August, the developer was arrested on grounds of suspicion of involvement in money laundering through the Tornado Cash mixer. Authorities of Netherlands gave the statement that the mixer was used to hide money flows from criminals and utilised for cryptocurrency scams and hacks. In early August, United States Treasury department made sanctions to addresses related to Tornado Cash and restricted residents from using the mixer due to its relations in decentralised finance (DeFi) hacks and exploits. Moreover, USD Coin (USDC) and Ether (ETH) addresses were added to the Office of Foreign Asset Control’s block list.

