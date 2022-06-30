Crypto crash news (June 30): The global cryptocurrency market cap is once again below $900 billion, decreasing 2 per cent over the day to $892 billion while Bitcoin is trading near $20,000. Prices of most of the top cryptos have dropped in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (10.34 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 7.35 per cent to $61.82 billion. Bitcoin dominance is now 0.33 per cent up since yesterday at 42.87 per cent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price decreased by around 1.27 per cent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,055. In the last 7 days, BTC price has fallen by 1.39 per cent.

“Bitcoin was seen changing hands at US$20,028 and has been down by 56% since the start of the year. As the selling price in the market has risen, if bulls can keep BTC above the US$20,000 level, we can expect a bounce-back soon. But if BTC falls below the current level, the next support level may likely be at US$17,000,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment platform Mudrex said.

Next support for Bitcoin at $14,000

“Bitcoin had dipped below $20K momentarily yesterday, before recovering back. The crypto markets remained largely unfazed by the recent liquidation of the crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital(3AC). The market sentiment has not changed much either, remaining deep in the “extreme fear” zone,” analysts at WazirX Trade Desk shared in a note with FE Online.

“On the hourly time-frame, the BTC trend has formed a channel pattern, consolidating between $20K and $22K. The daily RSI is hovering around the 25 level, reeling in the oversold zone. The next key support is expected at $14,000,” the added.

Meanwhile, Request Network(REQ), an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system, has surged over 50% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin over that same time period.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch dropped 0.8 per cent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2210 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on June 30

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price fell 4.9 per cent to $1093 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 0.81 per cent. It is currently ranked the second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 2 per cent to $218 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 0.67 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 5th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 2.8 per cent to $0.3265 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 0.13 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 7.34 per cent to $32.8 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 8.43 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 1.77 per cent to $0.4636 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 1.9 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has increased by around 2 per cent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06818.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 4.89 per cent to $6.92. Avalanche (AVAX) price fell around 6 per cent to $17.32 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price decreased by around 9 per cent to $0.4797 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC has price has dropped around 4 per cent. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained nearly 3 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001032. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

