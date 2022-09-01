Crypto Twitter shares security concerns regarding Meta’s NFT integration news

On August 29, the parent corporation of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, declared that users would now be able to publish digital collectibles and Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, across both sites by merely linking their digital wallets to each website, as reported by Cointelegrah.

While some lovers of digital assets may have viewed Meta’s revelation as a victory for widespread adoption, not all members of Crypto Twitter were overjoyed by the information.

Cointelegraph noted that users who are sceptical about the security and privacy of the data released when digital wallets are connected to these social media sites have expressed their worries on social media.

In the release, Meta stated that users “may use our tools to keep their accounts private and report digital collectibles which go against our community guidelines” as part of maintaining the safety and enjoyment of its services. To protect the information associated to its users’ digital wallets, Meta has not yet disclosed any specific strategies.

