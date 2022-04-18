Crypto trading: RocketX integrates 1inch and Binance to help users get best rates for tokens at one place

RocketX Exchange has simplified crypto trading with Binance and 1inch integration that supports 7 networks – Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Polygon (Matic), Avalanche (AVAX), Gnosis (xDAI), Arbitrum and Optimism. In a statement today (April 18, 2022), RocketX said currently crypto exchanges are plagued with liquidity issues leading to slippages. At any given point in time, users would never know which exchange provides the best rate for the token which causes liquidity issues.

Furthermore, many networks are available having DEXs which makes it difficult even for an experienced trader to navigate multiple networks and trade their favourite tokens, resulting in inaccessibility.

“RocketX Exchange endeavours to address this problem by aggregating both the centralized and decentralized exchanges to help users with the best rates for ANY token across 150+ exchanges on a single platform,” the statement said.

Davinder SIngh, Co-founder of RocketX Exchange said, “By integrating both 1inch and Binance, we have established the base of the product and successfully addressed major problems existing in the current crypto trading market. As we keep building the product and aggregating more and more exchanges on both CEX and DEX, we believe that RocketX Exchange will be the ‘All-in-one’ crypto trading app that drives the mass adoption of Crypto globally.”

Incepted in 2021, RocketX Exchange is the first CEX & DEX aggregator protocol. It supports Multi chain trade with Cross-Chain Swaps and Cross-Chain Bridges between over 10 leading networks. The platform fetches rates from DEXs and the world’s biggest centralized exchange – Binance, with $21B liquidity.

RocketX charges a low fee of 0.05% on Swaps, when there is a better rate available from CEX.

The platform also provides users complete control over their assets with a fully non-custodial solution that supports a range of digital wallets.

“One can never rely on an exchange or any service provider with one’s crypto, however big they are. We at RocketX Exchange empower our users to have 100% control of their funds by allowing users to own the private keys which is the key to the ownership of tokens,” said Singh.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses and tax hassles. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)