Crypto Top Losers List 6/13: How Top 100 Cryptocurrency Prices Have Fallen In Today’s Market Crash

Top Crypto Losers on 13th June: Crypto markets have witnessed massive correction in the last 24 hours with prices of almost every popular cryptocurrency crashing to new lows. Even the global crypto market cap has crashed below the $1 trillion mark, at $983 billion at the time of writing.

A sharp rise in the inflation figures of USA is believed to have triggered one more staggering crash across the crypto markets. (Read more about why cryptos are falling today here).

Prices of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the largest cryptocurrencies as per market capitalisation, have fallen up to 15 percent in the last 24 hours.

Experts say that prices of other coins are also expected to fall further.

“The volatility in the market would continue which would have a significant impact on the valuation of other coins like Ripple, Cardano, Tether, Solana, etc. With inflation figures on the rise, we are witnessing massive sell-offs from the investors as they intend to stay away from such markets,” Praveen Kumar, Founder & CEO, Belfrics, said.

“Historically, crypto markets have always bounced back strongly after such immense correction. Going forward, I believe the volatility would continue and there would be immense pressure on Bitcoin and other key altcoins as well,” he added.

Here’s a look at how top prices of top 100 cryptocurrencies have fallen amid the ongoing market crash:

Crypto Name Price Fall Bitcoin -BTC $24,060.35 12.57% Ethereum -ETH $1,220.36 16.92% Tether -USDT $0.9985 0.05% USD Coin-USDC $1.00 0.03% BNB $223.09 13.45% Binance USD-BUSD $1.00 0.04% XRP $0.3144 10.26% Cardano-ADA $0.4488 13.58% Solana-SOL $27.32 17.61% Dogecoin-DOGE $0.05438 17.77% Dai-DAI $1 0.04% Wrapped Bitcoin-WBTC $24,056.77 12.56% Polkadot-DOT $6.61 14.01% TRON-TRX $0.06438 15.64% UNUS SED LEO-LEO $5.48 0.15% Avalanche-AVAX $14.93 20.50% Shiba Inu- SHIB $0.000007593 14.13% Polygon-MATIC $0.4251 17.73% FTX Token-FTT $24.80 9.83% Cronos-CRO $0.1232 15.02% Litecoin-LTC $42.89 14.58% Stellar-XLM $0.1065 12.81% Uniswap-UNI $3.62 14.89% Chainlink-LINK $5.55 17.86% Bitcoin Cash-BCH $133.03 13.00% Monero-XMR $139.61 13.45% NEAR Protocol-NEAR $3.25 16.96% Algorand-ALGO $0.2959 11.87% Ethereum Classic-ETC $14.59 15.61% Cosmos-ATOM $6.07 16.24% VeChain-VET $0.02346 11.99% Flow-FLOW $1.57 17.25% Decentraland-MANA $0.7715 3.23% Tezos-XTZ $1.47 14.37% Hedera-HBAR $0.06399 11.71% Internet Computer-ICP $5.44 10.26% TrueUSD-TUSD $1.00 0.07% KuCoin Token-KCS $12.34 15.46% Filecoin-FIL $5.29 9.94% The Sandbox-SAND $0.8345 16.94% ApeCoin-APE $3.49 18.65% Theta Network-THETA $0.9972 13.51% Zcash-ZEC $68.17 12.02% Pax Dollar-USDP $1.00 0.09% Helium-HNT $7.82 13.96% Huobi Token-HT $5.97 13.83% EOS $0.9108 14.77% Elrond-EGLD $39.41 18.14% Bitcoin SV-BSV $44.91 10.25% Aave-AAVE $58.98 19.72% Axie Infinity-AXS $12.61 17.59% Neutrino USDUSDN $0.9768 1.02% BitTorrent-New BTT $0.0000008334 10.95% Klaytn-KLAY $0.2639 13.79% Maker-MKR $739.76 22.18% eCash-XEC $0.00003834 12.56% USDD $0.9905 0.88% IOTA-MIOTA $0.2536 12.70% Neo $9.94 7.98% The Graph-GRT $0.09997 15.81% THORChain-RUNE $1.92 18.84% PAX Gold-PAXG $1,857.78 1.52% OKB $10.20 12.65% Chiliz-CHZ $0.08788 11.53% Quant-QNT $43.31 16.26% Fantom-FTM $0.205 22.56% PancakeSwap-CAKE $3.28 15.84% Waves $4.70 18.44% Loopring-LRC $0.3535 16.33% Stacks-STX $0.3565 17.20% Dash $41.32 13.58% Nexo-NEXO $0.769 24.75% Fei USD-FEI $0.9925 0.40% Basic Attention Token-BAT $0.2767 13.50% Zilliqa-ZIL $0.03211 16.43% Amp $0.009532 6.95% Celo $0.8831 7.80% Enjin Coin-ENJ $0.4287 16.99% XDC Network- XDC $0.03074 8.14% Kusama-KSM $44.65 16.42% Gala $0.05279 11.56% Decred-DCR $26.09 11.95% NEM-XEM $0.03875 9.91% STEPN-GMT $0.5666 21.80% Curve DAO Token-CRV $0.6731 23.86% Kava $1.63 18.87% Gnosis-GNO $130.91 15.94% Holo-HOT $0.001939 8.21% GateToken-GT $4.24 15.16% Mina $0.5865 13.00% 1inch Network1-INCH $0.583 13.30% Harmony-ONE $0.02543 16.92% Arweave-AR $9.00 13.26% Qtum-QTUM $2.70 16.79% Gemini Dollar-GUSD $1.00 0.02% Symbol-XYM $0.04888 3.76% Convex Finance-CVX $4.32 17.32% OMG Network-OMG $1.93 13.67% Bitcoin Gold-BTG $15.00 16.66% Kadena-KDA $1.37 14.01% Source: CoinMarketCap (13th June, 2022)

