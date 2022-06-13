Crypto Top Losers List 6/13: How Top 100 Cryptocurrency Prices Have Fallen In Today’s Market Crash

Top Crypto Losers on 13th June: Crypto markets have witnessed massive correction in the last 24 hours with prices of almost every popular cryptocurrency crashing to new lows. Even the global crypto market cap has crashed below the $1 trillion mark, at $983 billion at the time of writing.
A sharp rise in the inflation figures of USA is believed to have triggered one more staggering crash across the crypto markets. (Read more about why cryptos are falling today here).
Prices of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the largest cryptocurrencies as per market capitalisation, have fallen up to 15 percent in the last 24 hours.
Experts say that prices of other coins are also expected to fall further.
“The volatility in the market would continue which would have a significant impact on the valuation of other coins like Ripple, Cardano, Tether, Solana, etc. With inflation figures on the rise, we are witnessing massive sell-offs from the investors as they intend to stay away from such markets,” Praveen Kumar, Founder & CEO, Belfrics, said.
“Historically, crypto markets have always bounced back strongly after such immense correction. Going forward, I believe the volatility would continue and there would be immense pressure on Bitcoin and other key altcoins as well,” he added.
Here’s a look at how top prices of top 100 cryptocurrencies have fallen amid the ongoing market crash:
|Crypto Name
|Price
|Fall
|Bitcoin -BTC
|$24,060.35
|12.57%
|Ethereum -ETH
|$1,220.36
|16.92%
|Tether -USDT
|$0.9985
|0.05%
|USD Coin-USDC
|$1.00
|0.03%
|BNB
|$223.09
|13.45%
|Binance USD-BUSD
|$1.00
|0.04%
|XRP
|$0.3144
|10.26%
|Cardano-ADA
|$0.4488
|13.58%
|Solana-SOL
|$27.32
|17.61%
|Dogecoin-DOGE
|$0.05438
|17.77%
|Dai-DAI
|$1
|0.04%
|Wrapped Bitcoin-WBTC
|$24,056.77
|12.56%
|Polkadot-DOT
|$6.61
|14.01%
|TRON-TRX
|$0.06438
|15.64%
|UNUS SED LEO-LEO
|$5.48
|0.15%
|Avalanche-AVAX
|$14.93
|20.50%
|Shiba Inu- SHIB
|$0.000007593
|14.13%
|Polygon-MATIC
|$0.4251
|17.73%
|FTX Token-FTT
|$24.80
|9.83%
|Cronos-CRO
|$0.1232
|15.02%
|Litecoin-LTC
|$42.89
|14.58%
|Stellar-XLM
|$0.1065
|12.81%
|Uniswap-UNI
|$3.62
|14.89%
|Chainlink-LINK
|$5.55
|17.86%
|Bitcoin Cash-BCH
|$133.03
|13.00%
|Monero-XMR
|$139.61
|13.45%
|NEAR Protocol-NEAR
|$3.25
|16.96%
|Algorand-ALGO
|$0.2959
|11.87%
|Ethereum Classic-ETC
|$14.59
|15.61%
|Cosmos-ATOM
|$6.07
|16.24%
|VeChain-VET
|$0.02346
|11.99%
|Flow-FLOW
|$1.57
|17.25%
|Decentraland-MANA
|$0.7715
|3.23%
|Tezos-XTZ
|$1.47
|14.37%
|Hedera-HBAR
|$0.06399
|11.71%
|Internet Computer-ICP
|$5.44
|10.26%
|TrueUSD-TUSD
|$1.00
|0.07%
|KuCoin Token-KCS
|$12.34
|15.46%
|Filecoin-FIL
|$5.29
|9.94%
|The Sandbox-SAND
|$0.8345
|16.94%
|ApeCoin-APE
|$3.49
|18.65%
|Theta Network-THETA
|$0.9972
|13.51%
|Zcash-ZEC
|$68.17
|12.02%
|Pax Dollar-USDP
|$1.00
|0.09%
|Helium-HNT
|$7.82
|13.96%
|Huobi Token-HT
|$5.97
|13.83%
|EOS
|$0.9108
|14.77%
|Elrond-EGLD
|$39.41
|18.14%
|Bitcoin SV-BSV
|$44.91
|10.25%
|Aave-AAVE
|$58.98
|19.72%
|Axie Infinity-AXS
|$12.61
|17.59%
|Neutrino USDUSDN
|$0.9768
|1.02%
|BitTorrent-New BTT
|$0.0000008334
|10.95%
|Klaytn-KLAY
|$0.2639
|13.79%
|Maker-MKR
|$739.76
|22.18%
|eCash-XEC
|$0.00003834
|12.56%
|USDD
|$0.9905
|0.88%
|IOTA-MIOTA
|$0.2536
|12.70%
|Neo
|$9.94
|7.98%
|The Graph-GRT
|$0.09997
|15.81%
|THORChain-RUNE
|$1.92
|18.84%
|PAX Gold-PAXG
|$1,857.78
|1.52%
|OKB
|$10.20
|12.65%
|Chiliz-CHZ
|$0.08788
|11.53%
|Quant-QNT
|$43.31
|16.26%
|Fantom-FTM
|$0.205
|22.56%
|PancakeSwap-CAKE
|$3.28
|15.84%
|Waves
|$4.70
|18.44%
|Loopring-LRC
|$0.3535
|16.33%
|Stacks-STX
|$0.3565
|17.20%
|Dash
|$41.32
|13.58%
|Nexo-NEXO
|$0.769
|24.75%
|Fei USD-FEI
|$0.9925
|0.40%
|Basic Attention Token-BAT
|$0.2767
|13.50%
|Zilliqa-ZIL
|$0.03211
|16.43%
|Amp
|$0.009532
|6.95%
|Celo
|$0.8831
|7.80%
|Enjin Coin-ENJ
|$0.4287
|16.99%
|XDC Network- XDC
|$0.03074
|8.14%
|Kusama-KSM
|$44.65
|16.42%
|Gala
|$0.05279
|11.56%
|Decred-DCR
|$26.09
|11.95%
|NEM-XEM
|$0.03875
|9.91%
|STEPN-GMT
|$0.5666
|21.80%
|Curve DAO Token-CRV
|$0.6731
|23.86%
|Kava
|$1.63
|18.87%
|Gnosis-GNO
|$130.91
|15.94%
|Holo-HOT
|$0.001939
|8.21%
|GateToken-GT
|$4.24
|15.16%
|Mina
|$0.5865
|13.00%
|1inch Network1-INCH
|$0.583
|13.30%
|Harmony-ONE
|$0.02543
|16.92%
|Arweave-AR
|$9.00
|13.26%
|Qtum-QTUM
|$2.70
|16.79%
|Gemini Dollar-GUSD
|$1.00
|0.02%
|Symbol-XYM
|$0.04888
|3.76%
|Convex Finance-CVX
|$4.32
|17.32%
|OMG Network-OMG
|$1.93
|13.67%
|Bitcoin Gold-BTG
|$15.00
|16.66%
|Kadena-KDA
|$1.37
|14.01%
(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)