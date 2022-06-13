Biggest Cryptocurrency Gainers on 13th June: Even as the global cryptocurrency market has crashed to a new low of this year in the last 24 hours, several low-ranked crypto tokens have registered price gains of over 100 per cent during the same time, according to data on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko and crypto exchanges like Binance and CoinBase at the time of writing (10.18 am). The price of one coin has even jumped by over 480 percent in 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency markets have been struggling to rise from the impact of the crash triggered by Terra (Luna) debacle last month and rising inflation fears across the world. Read why crypto markets are crashing today.

Here’s a look at some of the crypto tokens that have made big gains in the last 24 hours.

Crypto Top Gainers on CoinMarketCap

On CoinMarketCap, the biggest gainer today is a coin-named United Bitcoin (UBTC). Ranked 2917, UBTC price has jumped by over 482 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.1812. It is followed by Bitcoin God (GOD), HashCoin (HSC)and Aventus (AVT). These three coins are ranked 3058, 1966, 677 and their prices have jumped by 141 percent, 121 percent and 115 percent respectively.

Biggest Crypto Gainer on CoinGecko

The biggest gainer coin listed on CoinGecko today is Runner Land (RLT). Its price has increased by 128 percent in 24 hours. RLT is followed by Aventus (AVT) and Meta Course (COURSE). AVT price has increased by 103 percent and COURSE by 111 percent in the last 24 hours.

Big Gainers on CoinBase

On CoinBase exchange, the top gainer today is Aventus (AVT) with a 121 percent price jump. It is followed by Crypto Finance (CTX) and Project Galaxy (GAL) . Prices of CTX and GAL have increased by 47 percent and 10 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively.

Top Gainer Coin on Binance

The top gainer coin on Binance today is QI, followed by LIT and AKRO. While QI price has jumped by over 66 percent on Binance in last 24 hours, LIT and AKRO have jumped by 36 percent and 18 percent respectively, as per the data available on the site at the time of writing.

