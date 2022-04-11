Top cryptocurrency price today (April 11, 2022): The global crypto market capitalisation has decreased by 2.75% over the last day to $1.93 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 17.42% to $64.73 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $8.58 billion, which is 13.26% of the total crypto market 24 hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $52.83 billion, which is 81.62% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance witnessed a slight increase of 0.32% over the day at 41.25%. The most popular crypto asset was priced at $42,032.22 on Monday (April 11, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 8.87% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website.

Meanwhile, some other top crypto asset prices have also decreased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 2.95% to $3167.72 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 9.57%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 3.50% to $412 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 7.32%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana coin’s price was down 4.04% to $109.320. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 20.18%. It is currently ranked as sixth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 4.68% to $1.01 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 15.05%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 9.47% to $87.36. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 24.10%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 3.81% to $0.7377. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days,XRP price has decreased by 11.62%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 7.05% to $78.70% in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 19.48%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoins – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices decreased by 2.96% and 2.74% respectively in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations.