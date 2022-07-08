Crypto market news 7/8: Top cryptocurrency prices jump; Bitcoin, ETH, Matic, XRP, SHIB, AVAX gain upto 13%

Top 10 cryptocurrency prices today (8 July): Bullish sentiments continued for the second consecutive day in crypto markets as prices of top coins recorded big gains in recent times. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market cap jumped nearly 6% to $972 billion over the day while Bitcoin traded above $22,000 after several days, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (9.28 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased around 12% to $64.06 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $6 billion, representing 9.48% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $57 billion, 89% per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) dominance increased by 0.89 per cent to 43.34%. BTC price increased 8% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $22,116. In the last 7 days, BTC price has increased by around 12%

“Bitcoin hovered above the US$22,000 level in the past 24 hours as the bullish sentiment in the market continues for another consecutive day. BTC is more than 23% up from the year’s low at US$17,592. If the bulls can hold it there, we might see BTC making more upward moves soon,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment platform Mudrex said.

“The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also broke its vital level at US$1,200 on Thursday, and the price is not far from its resistance at US$1,281. The global crypto market cap rose 5% over the previous day,” he added.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased around 2% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2491 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 7

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased around 7% to $1257 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 19%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased 3.4% to $244 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 11%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 8% to $0.3548 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 10%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased 4.16% to $38.62 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by around 15%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 4.4% to $0.4842 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 6.46%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 5% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.07214.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 6% to $7.34. Avalanche (AVAX) price increased around 7% to $20.74 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price increased by around 13% to $0.5879 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has increased by 24%. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumped 8.35 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001114. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)