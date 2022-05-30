Crypto management platform Kassio launches its operations in India

Kassio, a global crypto management platform, on Monday (May 30, 2022) announced the launch of its operations in India. The platform provides crypto investment solutions like earn, borrow, shop, or trade to its users.

In a statement, Kassio said it has started with a strong vision to help its users extract value from their crypto holdings beyond just trading.

Founded in 2020, Kassio was set up by three co-founders – Sachin Singh, Anuj Yadav and Bharat Vivek.

As per the statement, Kassio offers a strong proprietary crypto architecture powered by “best-in-class” wallet security, AML mechanisms and exchange partners.

Commenting on the launch in India, Kassio co-founder and COO, Bharat Vivek, said, “We are very excited to launch Kassio as it will be instrumental in providing quality and wholesome crypto offerings especially in Web3 space.”

“Kassio is an all-season crypto solution – starting from trading to managing digital assets in all market conditions. Our earn product allows users to earn compounding growth on their assets even in the current market crash while our borrow product allows users to create liquidity without losing their price positions,” he added.

Since its beta version going live in the beginning of April, Kassio said it has received a great traction in the market, registering over 30000 applications on its platform in a short time.

Over 60 percent of these applicants have already registered and verified on the platform and are currently using different Kassio products, the statement said.

Anuj Yadav, co- founder and CTO, Kassio, said, “We are excited to introduce a proposition that reimagines the way digital-first users perceive and interact with crypto. Kassio aims to be a meaningful partner in their crypto aspiration journey, enabling them to earn, borrow, shop and trade. Our platform leverages cutting-edge technology, enhanced security protocols, and deep-rooted relationships in the industry to prevent AML activities and manage overall liquidity.”

Sachin Singh, co-founder & CEO, Kassio said the global crypto industry is projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030. “With our vision to be the pioneers in managing the complete bouquet of crypto financial solutions with crypto as an asset class, we are creating a safe & legally compliant platform. By empowering users to spend crypto in their daily lives, we aim to create a unified solution for all the crypto needs of our users,” he said.

Key features of Kassio

Trade – Buy/Sell cryptos with 50+pairs

Borrow – Crypto backed loans on flexible terms

Earn – Interest on your crypto holdings upto 13% APY

Cards – utilize your cryptos to make your next purchase

Multi fiat wallet – Fund your wallet with INR, EUR, DKK based on your country of residence

Kassio looks to bring the integration of crypto finance and crypto utility together on a single app.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)