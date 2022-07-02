Crypto Crash News today (July 2): The global cryptocurrency market cap fell to $865 billion, decreasing 0.6 per cent over the day while Bitcoin traded near $19,000 in the last 24 hours. Prices of most of the top cryptos have also further dropped, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (1.02 pm, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 20 per cent to $59.86 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $5.32 billion, representing 8.89 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was 54.4 billion, 90.88 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance is now 0.15 per cent down since yesterday at 42.41 per cent. BTC price decreased by around 1 per cent in the the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $19,215. In the last 7 days, BTC price has fallen by 9.79 per cent.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch decreased 1.44 per cent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2267 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 2

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price dropped 0.73 per cent to $1047 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 14.1 per cent. It is currently ranked the 2nd largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased 1.54 per cent to $216 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 9.76 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 5th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 1.22 per cent to $0.313 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 15.25 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased slightly by 0.33 per cent to $32.52 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 21.59 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 1.19 per cent to $0.4457 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 11.17 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has increased by around 2.3 per cent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06665.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 0.47 per cent to $6.7. Avalanche (AVAX) price also increased around 2.4 per cent to $16.25 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price decreased by around 2.37 per cent to $0.4587 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC has price has dropped around 24 per cent. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell nearly 0.69 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001001. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)