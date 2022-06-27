Top cryptocurrency prices today (27th June 2022): Most of the top cryptos are in the red today, except Dogecoin (DOGE), which has jumped around 12 per cent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 1 per cent to $951.6 billion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (10.05 pm, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was nearly $62 billion, up 26 per cent from the previous day. Bitcoin dominance has dropped further to 42.43%.

Bitcoin (BTC) price decreased by around 1 per cent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $21,221. IN the last 7 days, BTC price has gone up by nearly 6 per cent.

“Bitcoin has been trading above the US$21,000 level since the end of last week. BTC is currently down by 1.46% over the past 24 hours. Despite today’s decline, BTC remains at the US$21,000 level as it builds momentum and seems like it is not ready for a sharp move. So, it may likely trade sideways between US$21,000 and US$22,000, but the selling pressure might ease this week,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto investing platform Mudrex said.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2403 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Extreme Fear Continues

“Bitcoin remained fairly neutral throughout the last week, bouncing between $20K and $22K and closing about 3% higher. The weekly volume saw more buyers entering the market at the current price level. The market sentiment has improved significantly but still remains in the “extreme fear” zone as small investors continued to accumulate Bitcoin,” analysts at WazirX Trade Desk shared in a note.

“The daily trend for Bitcoin has formed a descending channel pattern. The RSI also recovered back to the 30 level. Immediate resistance is expected at the $32,300 level and key support is expected at $14,000. ” they added.

Top Crypto Prices on June 27

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by around 1 per cent to $1221 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by over 12 per cent. It is currently ranked the second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 0.19 per cent to $237 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by more than 14 per cent. It is currently ranked as the fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 0.7 per cent to $0.3634 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by over 14 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 6th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana’s price decreased by around 3.35 per cent to $40 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 24 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 0.15 per cent to $0.4992 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 7 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by around 28 per cent in the last 7 DAYS. In the last 24 hours itself, DOGE was up 12 per cent. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.07652.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 1.11 per cent to $7.97 while Avalanche (AVAX) price fell around 3.64 per cent to $20.20 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price decreased by around 3 per cent to $0.5729 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC has jumped over 54 per cent. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap. In the last 7 days, Matic has jumped 52 per cent.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)