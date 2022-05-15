Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (May 15, 2022): The global crypto market cap has shrunk to $1.28 trillion, recovering just 0.46 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data on Sunday (1.08 PM). Only a few top cryptos have shown signs of recovery while the the global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 18.36% to $85.21 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $14.32 billion, which is 116.8% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $76.88 billion, which is 90.23% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The Bitcoin price increased slightly to $29,880 in the last 24 hours. It had fallen below $30,000 this week amid a global crypto market crash.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset continues at around 44.46%. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 14.32% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 1.35%.

Extreme Fear continues

Even as the market may appear to be stabilising after the crash, extreme fear sentiment persists as per crypto Fear & Greed Index. The multifactorial crypto market sentiment of “Extreme Fear” doesn’t seem to changing as of now.

Top Crypto Prices

The list of top 10 cryptos on CoinMarketCap has seen some changes amid the ongoing crypto market crash. While Terra (Luna) has disappearned from top crypto charts Dogecoin is back at number 10. Take a look at how the prices moved in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 0.17% to $2035 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 20.4%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 2.16% to $293 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 18.48%. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 1.79% to $0.4225 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 26.3%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 0.96% to $51.64 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 33.84%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 0.43% to $0.5355 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 27.97%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 1.82% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.08831.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) jumped by over 5 per cent in the last 24 hours. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 12th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision