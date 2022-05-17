Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (May 17, 2022): The global crypto market cap increased by over 3.5 percent to $1.31 trillion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data on Tuesday (3.28 pm). The global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 0.13% to $84.67 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $8.67 billion, which is 10.34% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $77.39 billion, which is 91.4% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin price touched the $30,607 mark, rising by over 3 percent in the last 24 hours.. It had fallen below $30,000 amid a global crypto market crash. Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset continues at around 44.42%. Overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 2.61% in the last 7 days.

Low interest among traders?

According to Darshan Bathija, co-founder and CEO of Vauld, market trends over the last 24 hours indicate low risk appetite among traders, especially after recent crash.

“BTC’s movement was more or less flat over the last 24 hours, as it was priced at $30,000 levels. Prices of many altcoins dropped, indicating a lower risk appetite among traders,” Bathija told FE Online.

Top Crypto Prices

Meanwhile, some of the top crypto prices have moved up in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 4.25% to $2086 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 112.17%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 4.84% to $307 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 4.21%. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 3.5% to $0.4321 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 16.52%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 6% to $56.48 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 18.08%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 3.3% to $0.5816 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 13.02%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 3.5% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.09028.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) jumped by 3.8 and 7 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 12th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)