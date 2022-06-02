Crypto Crash Update (2nd June): After rising to $1.31 this week, the volatile global crypto market cap once again crashed to $1.23 trillion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (11.28 am). The crypto market cap has decreased by 5 percent in the last 24 hours with prices of all top coins losing their gains in the last two days.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is once again below the $30,000 level, falling 5.34 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price on global exchanges was $29,792.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 11.24 percent to $96.23 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $7.34 billion, which is 7.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $83.23 billion, which is 86.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Top Crypto Prices

Several top crypto prices have decreased in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and others. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 5.76 percent to $1813 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 6.08 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 5.59 percent to $301 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 5.09 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 6.04 percent to $0.3927 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 2.63 percent. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 13.15 percent to $38.25 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 16.05 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 5.97 percent to $0.5654 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 12.26 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 5.57 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.08096.

Prices of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 7.84 percent to $9.46 while Avalanche (AVAX) decreased by 8.36 percent to $23.38. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by 7 percent to $0.6015 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has decreased by 0.58 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.08236. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

