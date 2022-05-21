Crypto Market Crash News Today (May 21): The global crypto market cap once again shrunk below 1.25 trillion in the last 24 hours, after touching 1.28 trillion a day before. At the time of writing, cryptocurrency market cap was $1.24 trillion, as per data on CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin price has also once again dropped below the $30,000 barrier, reaching $29,195 at the time of writing.

The global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 10.35% to $73.76 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $7.03 billion, which is 9.54% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $65.08 billion, which is 88.22% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin price decreased by 3.26 percent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset decreased by 0.18% to 44.64% over the day. Overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 1.09% in the last 7 days.

Top Crypto Prices

Meanwhile, many of the top crypto prices also crashed further in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 2.85% as it once again fell below the $2000 mark to $1963 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 4.07%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 1.69% to $302 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 3%. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

ALSO READ | Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will BTC fall further or rise to $40,000? Experts speak

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 4.41% to $0.4113 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 5.32%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 3.41% to $49.84 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 3.6%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 1.95% to $0.5197 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 4.41%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price dropped by 2.75% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.08419.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) decreased by 2.3 and 1.92 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 13th on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by 2.22% to 0.6413 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)