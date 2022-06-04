Crypto Crash Latest News Today (4th June): The global crypto market cap crashed to $1.21 trillion, falling 3.61 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (8.27 am). Prices of all top coins , including Bitcoin, have also fallen in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is once again below the $30,000 level, falling 3.23 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price on global exchanges was $29,557.

Experts say that the BTC price dropped as the buyers remained on the sidelines. The overall sentiment among crypto traders remains bearish, indicated by the bitcoin Fear & Greed Index which has moved deeper into the “extreme fear” territory.

The crypto markets seem to be following the traditional market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also declined on Friday.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 10.89 percent to $61.95 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $5.45 billion, which is 8.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $52.48 billion, which is 86.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance as the number one crypto asset is intact at over 46 per cent for last several days. For many weeks now, BTC dominance has been over 45 per cent as many altcoins have declined to record lows.

INR Crypto Market

Meanwhile, the the Crypto Rupee (INR) Index by CoinSwitch is down by Rs 24.9 in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the index was at Rs 3054.33.The CoinSwitch Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) is an Indian Rupee denominated crypto index reflecting Indian marketing conditions. The index is calculated based on the performance of 8 biggest crypto assets by market capitalisation and listed on CoinSwitch Platform. These assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin (BNB), XRP, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot and Dogecoin.

Top Crypto Prices

Several top crypto prices have decreased in the last 24 hours: Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 4.29 percent to $1753 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 1.38 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 3.85 percent to $296.53 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 0.72 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 5.3 percent to $0.3927 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 0.88 percent. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price crashed by 12 percent to $36.2 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 10.88 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 6.91 percent to $0.5525 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 22.3 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 3.34 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.07982.

Prices of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 6.2 percent to $9.21 while Avalanche (AVAX) decreased by 8 percent to $22.38. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by 5.64 percent to $0.5821 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has decreased by 8.21 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.07838. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)