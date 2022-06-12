Crypto crash news update (12th June): The global crypto market cap has crashed to $1.10 trillion, down by over 8 percent in the last one day. At the time of writing, almost every top crypto was in the red with prices of many losing over 10 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data (9.25 am).

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped by 6.29 percent in the last 24 hours to $27,454. The good news, however, for Bitcoin investors is that the top crypto’s dominance has increased by nearly 1 percent to 47.66 percent of the total crypto market. In the last 7 days, Bitcoin price has decreased by 7.71 percent.

Meanwhile, the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 26.51 percent to $84.33 billion, indicating investors are selling their crypto holdings. The total volume in DeFi was $6.74 billion, which is 7.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $72.33 billion, which is 85.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch, which tracks crypto market performance in INR, has decreased by 4.58 percent over the day. At the time of writing, the index was at Rs 2711. CRE8 is an Indian Rupee denominated crypto index reflecting Indian marketing conditions. Read more about CRE8 here)

Top Crypto Prices on June 12

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price has dropped by 12.58 percent to $1460 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 18.58 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 11.07 percent to $256.83 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 13.75 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 10.15 percent to $0.3466 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 11.56 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 12.82 percent to $32.58 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 16.32 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 13.64 percent to $0.513 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 9.06 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 13.45 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06575.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 12.85 percent to $7.62 while Avalanche (AVAX) price was down by 17.72 percent to $18.68. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 16th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by 14 percent to $0.5175 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has also decreased by 6.05 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.07499. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)