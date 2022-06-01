Crypto crash over? Cryptocurrency market cap at $1.30 trillion; top coins gain – check prices

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today (June 31): After surging over $1.31 trillion on Tuesday, the global crypto market cap dropped to $1.30 trillion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data. The crypto market cap has decreased by 0.29 percent in the last 24 hours even as Bitcoin dominance increased by 0.21 percent to 46.22 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently holding at the $31,000 level, rising 6.26 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price on global exchanges was $31,604.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 6.84 percent to $84.93 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $7.73 billion, which is 9.1 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $72.84 billion, which is 85.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Top Crypto Prices

Several top crypto prices have increased marginally in the last 24 hours while Cardano price, which witnessed a big jump on Tuesday, has dropped.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 1.5 percent to $1935 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 2.5 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by 0.57 percent to $318.01 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 4.12 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 0.3 percent to $0.4191 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 2.66 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 3.01 percent to $44.93 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 8.5percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 5.9 percent to $0.608 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 16.74 percent. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 0.08 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.08583.

Prices of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 0.44 percent to $10.38 while Avalanche (AVAX) decreased by 3.1 percent to $25.78. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 14th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by 10.03 percent to $0.65 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has jumped 2.91 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.08307. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)