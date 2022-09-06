Crypto assets are no longer niche, says IMF

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), over the past few years, crypto assets have transitioned from being “niche products” to more widely used assets, necessitating the need for more thorough regulation of the industry (IMF), as reported by Cointelegraph.

As per Cointelegraph, IMF officials underlined that crypto assets had firmly switched away from being “niche goods” to ones used for speculative investments, hedges against weak currencies, and payment instruments in a new report written by Aditya Narain, director of capital markets, and Marina Moretti, assistant director.

The failures of recent cryptocurrency issuers, exchanges, and hedge funds, the authors continued, have “added pressure to the call for regulation.”

However, according to Narain and Moretti, creating regulatory frameworks for crypto assets is a challenging task. They list the market’s quick evolution, the challenge of monitoring, and the lack of practical skills among regulators as some of the more significant challenges, stating,” Regulators are struggling to acquire the talent and learn the skills to keep pace given stretched resources and many other priorities.”

The authors have also criticised the disparate regulators’ inconsistent approaches to crypto regulation and advocated for a coordinated, uniform, and thorough global framework. Within the next four to six weeks, the long-awaited Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) laws’ final legislative wording is expected to be made public in Europe. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act, a law to regulate cryptocurrencies, is expected to provide answers to some of the most pressing issues plaguing the digital asset market, Cointelegraph noted.

Even ardent cryptocurrency critics are beginning to support regulation over a general prohibition, with U.S. congressman Brad Sherman the latest to do so after acknowledging the market “has too much money and force behind it” to outlaw it at this time, Cointelegraph further noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

