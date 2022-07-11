CrossTower partners with Ripple to add NFTs minted on XRP Ledger to its marketplace

Crypto trading platform CrossTower today (July 11) announced a partnership to add non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the XRP Ledger to the CrossTower NFT marketplace

Ripple is one of the leaders in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions. In a statement, CrossTower said the marketplace enables developers to quickly onboard NFT projects by giving them access to wallets, payments, liquidity support, and more. CrossTower’s NFT marketplace has been built for developers and creators seeking a holistic service to take their projects from idea to fruition.

The statement further said that fans will benefit from an optimised digital purchase experience with the ability to transact NFTs via credit card and receive the assets through integrated wallets on the XRP Ledger.

Commenting on the partnership, Kapil Rathi, CEO of CrossTower said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ripple and build our Web3.0 platform on the XRPL. Ripple’s commitment to building a developer network in India is particularly exciting for CrossTower as we are committed to developing India’s blockchain talent. We look forward to the growth of our global NFT platform.”

CrossTower is expanding its marketplace functionality to support XRPL which will significantly lower the costs and barrier to entry for creators who want to mint their projects on the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale, the statement said.

CrossTower has till now attracted projects like Antara and David Bowie World on its marketplace and has a pipeline of inaugural projects on the XRPL that will engage a global audience to be announced in the upcoming weeks.