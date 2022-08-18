Cricketer Axar Patel partners with Rario to launch his cricket NFTs

Rario, a licensed cricket digital collectibles platform has announced that Indian cricketer Axar Patel’s partnership with the platform to launch his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the company informed.

“I am super excited for the exclusive partnership with Rario to launch my own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is a great marriage between sports and technology, a wonderful opportunity for me to be closer to my fans who continue to give me so much love and support. I look forward to sharing some of my most cherished possessions and connecting with my fans on the biggest community of cricket fans, Rario,” Axar Patel, said.

Patel joins Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Aaron Finch, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, among others as player partners of the platform. Through this association, Patel’s NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario, the company stated. “We are thrilled to partner with yet another rising star of Indian cricket, Axar Patel, who joins the existing league of cricketers on our platform. Axar is a cricketer celebrated by cricket fanatics for his mind blowing performances across tests, ODIs, T20Is and IPL. The most recent one being India’s victory against West Indies with Axar finishing off with a huge six in the last over. His addition to our line-up of players will add a special x-factor that only an exciting all-rounder can provide,” Ankit Wadhwa, Rario co-founder, and CEO, said.

