coto launches ‘City Ambassador Program’

Coto, a Web3-based social community platform has launched ‘‘City Ambassador Program’ initiative. Through this program, coto has taken the local approach to unleash the potential of women to become community creators globally, the company informed.

“Our ‘City Ambassador Program’ is a collaborative initiative that brings together different communities of women over a shared goal of collective growth. Keeping sisterhood at the core, we want to connect with women of all ages at the grassroots level. With an action-oriented approach, the program will enable women to support each other, and at the same time, inspire, and instill confidence to build an identity of their own,” Aparna Acharekar, Co-Founder, coto, said.

The program has already kick-started across India in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar, among others. Launched in 30 Indian regions, the phase-wise program will include city, state, zonal, and area-wise local ambassadors, the company claimed.

“It’s incredible what coto is doing in terms of identifying a safe space for women online which does not exist today. I know so many women who want to discuss topics close to their heart, some sensitive in nature too, but cannot do it given the current internet landscape. It’s been a pleasure and a great learning to be a part of the City Ambassador Program. So many women in Ahmedabad have been onboarded and so many more have expressed interest keeping in mind the purpose,” Vaishali Vaishnav, founder, Multitasking Mommies and coto city ambassador, Ahmedabad said.

Meanwhile, the company informed that each city ambassador will work towards onboarding women from different walks of life and genres to build their own communities on the platform. Prioritising women’s growth and empowerment, these representatives will promote local-level chapters on coto.

