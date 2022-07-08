CoinSwitch names Sudheer Tumuluru as its head of cryptocurrency engineering

Cryptocurrency investing app CoinSwitch has appointed Sudheer Tumuluru as its head of cryptocurrency engineering. He was previously serving as the vice president of engineering for fashion e-commerce company Myntra. Tumuluru has over two decades of experience in cloud, big data and infrastructure platforms at technology companies in India and the US.

“CoinSwitch is expanding rapidly, building new offerings in crypto and non-crypto space. A crucial part of this journey is a robust crypto tech stack that will reinforce our leadership in the crypto market even as we develop an assortment of asset classes. Sudheer’s expertise in building technology platforms will drive this effort,” Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said.

“Crypto is a technology tool that can reshape finance, business and the internet. As a technologist, I look forward to joining CoinSwitch and diving into building cutting-edge technological platforms in India,” Tumuluru said.

According to an official statement by the platform, it has been strengthening its management team with leadership appointments including Ramesh Bafna (chief financial officer), Ashish Chandra (general counsel), Jayaram Krishnan (vice president, product), Jayadevan PK (senior director, communication and content), Nishant Das (global head of talent acquisition), R Venkatesh (senior vice president, public policy), and Zeeshan Ramlan (director and head of human resource).