CoinDCX appoints Kiran Vivekananda as Chief of public policy and government affairs

CoinDCX named Kiran Vivekananda as chief of public policy and government affairs to lead the company’s public policy and government affairs initiatives.

“I look forward to working towards supporting a progressive policy and regulatory environment for the crypto industry.” The Indian VDA market is the second largest in the world, and I believe that this presents a tremendous opportunity for India to lead the world in technology-driven digital innovation in the crypto/Web3.0 space. “I will use my experience to address regulator concerns and to drive positive narratives and use cases of crypto and blockchain technology,” Kiran Vivekananda said.

In his new role, Kiran will lead CoinDCX’s public policy function, working closely with regulators and industry stakeholders to help drive a positive narrative for the crypto industry in India.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinDCX said, “Kiran’s deep expertise in developing public policy strategies will strengthen our efforts to push the Indian crypto industry mandate and represent the industry at relevant forums.”

Vivekananda joins CoinDCX from Dream Sports Inc., where he was the Chief Policy Officer and was responsible for driving advocacy efforts for the online gaming industry. Kiran comes in with experience of over two decades, and in the recent past he worked with Uber India and HCL Infosystems, among others.