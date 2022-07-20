CoinDCX appoints Gaurav Arora as senior vice president of CoinDCX Pro

CoinDCX has appointed Gaurav Arora as senior vice president of CoinDCX Pro, to lead its next phase of growth, which will focus on developing use cases of crypto and blockchain technology.

At CoinDCX, Arora will lead product, business, and growth for this new vertical that aims to build a simplified experience allowing customers to access opportunities in a decentralised economy, the company said.

As per a report by Gartner, by the year 2026, 25% of consumers will spend a minimum of one hour a day on metaverse for work, shopping, education, social or entertainment purposes. This ecosystem will have its own virtual economy enabled by digital currencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Currently, it is very complex for an average customer to take part in this economy due to the complexities of various chains, protocols, and wallets, the company stated.

“The world of Web3 and decentralised finance (DeFi) is in its nascent stages and largely inaccessible by most people due to its complexities. We believe that over the next few years, hundreds of millions of users will be interacting with the decentralised blockchain ecosystem. Our goal is to provide a bridge for these customers to access the opportunities safely and easily in this system,” Gaurav Arora, senior vice president, CoinDCX Pro, said.

Arora brings in over a decade’s experience in building large fintech superapps. He also launched the ‘Amazon Pay wallet’ product which is ranked among the top PPI wallets in India. An IIT Roorkee graduate and an MBA from IIM -B in finance, Arora also brings with him trading expertise from his days as an equities trader in Nomura Securities, Hong Kong where he designed and traded arbitrage models in asian markets.

“I believe Web3 and blockchain technology will save billions of dollars for the common man and generate powerful income opportunities as crypto has a lot of applications for consumers. Arora with his extensive experience in building consumer-friendly products will focus on building on the DeFi space which has the potential to financially empower billions. We have Arora on board when CoinDCX has embarked on a new chapter of growth and innovation,” Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX, said.