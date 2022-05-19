Cloaked Wireless launches its NFT collection

Secure wireless company Cloaked Wireless has announced the launch of its early access sale for Cloaked Wireless credits and a free Anon NFT. With the launch, the company aims to promote a secure network that provides protection from unauthorised SIM swaps and port-out attacks.

Everyone deserves privacy and security, Jonathan Wilkins, CEO, Cloaked Wireless, said. “SIM swaps and port-out attacks can be devastating, and everyone is at risk. Current cellular networks don’t have the security of a user’s information in mind, and that’s why we created Cloaked Wireless. Cloaked’s goal is to place control of information back into the hands of the users,” he added.

According to estimates, 2021 witnessed more than 250,000 victims of these types of attacks in the United States alone, as the mobile device handles more personal and financial information than any other for most people.“We believe that user data belongs to the user, therefore, they collect and retain the least amount of data required by regulators. User data will never be sold to third parties as other providers do, so there’s no reason to keep any unrequired data,” the company stated.

“As a victim of sim swapping scams, I know the struggle of an unsecured cellular network. No one should have or be able to grant access to your account but the primary user. Cloaked is giving the power of information and security back into the hands of users,” Michael Terpin, CEO, Transform Group, said.

As per the company, Cloaked Wireless offers a limited pre-sale of their priority access credits, including a free NFT from the Anon NFT collection. Cloaked Wireless operates on a bring your own everything (BYOE) policy, and seeks to allow users to bring their unlocked phones and keep their numbers.