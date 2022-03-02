Chingari’s social crypto token GARI now listed on CoinDCX cryptocurrency exchange

GARI’s CoinDCX listing will provide GARI’s over 75 lakh Indian users with another avenue to access one of the largest projects on the Solana blockchain.

Chingari’s social crypto GARI today (March 2, 2022) announced listing on cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX. The listing will provide GARI’s over 75 lakh Indian users with another avenue to access one of the largest projects on the Solana blockchain.

CoinDCX is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India.

In a statement, Chingari said the listing would increase the liquidity of the GARI and penetration into the wider Indian communities. The listing has been done specifically to cater to the demands of lakhs of regional creators in the country. Prior to its listing on CoinDCX, GARI has already been listed several platforms including Kucoin, MEXC, Bitmart, Zebpay, Huobi and FTX.

GARI is the native token of Chingari, a ‘Made in India’ short-video app. Chingari enables short-form video creators to monetize their content on the blockchain with the GARI token. Notably, Chingari is India’s fastest-growing short-form video app. Creators are rewarded with Gari Tokens when they create a video on Chingari.

Commenting on CoinDCX listing, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-founder Chingari said, “This listing is a huge moment for us as it will allow the creators from every nook and corner of India to trade the GARI token. This has come as a giant leap towards our goal of financially empowering creators on our short video app, Chingari, who have largely been ignored by the global short app platforms.”