Celsius files to reopen withdrawals for customers

The troubled cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network yesterday filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to permit customers who have digital assets in specific accounts to withdraw them, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph noted that the motion will only be applicable to Custody and Withold Accounts and for Custodial Assets valued at $7,575 or less, so there is a catch. Custody and Withhold Accounts from Celsius, which effectively act as storage wallets, are designed in a way that still allows customers to retain legal ownership of their cryptocurrency.

While creditors are pleased that Celsius Network has acknowledged that money kept in its “Custody Program and Withhold Accounts likely do represent property of their estates,” the community’s reaction to the move has been divided. The community, according to CEO of BnkToTheFuture.com Simon Dixon, believes Celsius wants to release considerably less money than is fair.

Assets locked in Earn and Borrow Programs are presumably the property of the debtors’ estates, according to Celsius, who refers to transfers of these assets to Custody or Withhold accounts as “a transfer of the Debtors’ property to consumers.”

As per Cointelegraph, the remedy sought in the motion “may not be supported by all customers or stakeholders, and it may not go as far as some Custody Program customers and Withhold Account holders may like,” according to Celsius’ brief. According to the motion, attempts to return assets to customers are still ongoing and this is simply a “first step forward.”

The motion was made just one day after an ad hoc group of 64 custodial account holders filed a complaint asserting that, in accordance with the terms of use of the accounts, title to custody assets “always remains with the user.” The group was seeking to recover assets totaling more than $22.5 million.

Users’ assets have been locked up on the platform for more than two months at this point, and a hearing on the request is due for October 6.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)