Catax – Simple Crypto Taxes expects its userbase to reach three lakh by the end of FY23; aims to clock a revenue of Rs 2.5 crore

Cryptocurrency taxes based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Catax – Simple Crypto Taxes aims to clock a gross revenue Rs 2.5 crore for FY23, Gaurav Mehta, founder, Catax – Simple Crypto Taxes, told FE Digital Currency. The exchange claims to have a current userbase of around 1,200-1,600 customers. “We expect the strength of our userbase to reach three lakh by the end of FY23. We anticipate a 200% growth in its revenue generation for the upcoming years,” Mehta said. The company’s current gross profit margin stands at 80% of the net revenue, and recorded a gross loss of $20,000 for this financial year.

The company claims to be bootstrapped in nature. “We had talked to venture capital (VC) firms but took a step back due to fluctuating market conditions,” Mehta said. Mehta stated that a sum total of around $20,000 was spent for the company’s cost of operations and product development in the last three months.

In addition to selling its services to businesses, the company also provides consulting services to consumers and finally to the government. “The B2B service is directed towards chartered accountants who work on cryptocurrency taxation. We charge them Rs 10,000 per year for the company’s services. The company’s B2G service is a work-in-progress through which we aim to provide solutions for government employees who want to provide cryptocurrency taxation audit facilities to individual customers,” Mehta said. Further, the company claims to provide free services for 100 transactions. “If the number of transactions are between 100 and 10,000, a fee of Rs 2,000 is charged whereas if the number of transactions are more than 10,000 – Rs 5,000 as fee is charged,” Mehta said. The company claims to have seen around 60-70% growth in their revenue generation in the past two months.

The company claims that its marketing strategy revolves around educating its users. “We aim to educate customers regarding the understanding of cryptocurrency taxes, and the cryptocurrency tax based guidelines that have been released by the government,” he added. The company claims to spend $3,000 to $5,000 per month on marketing.

Furthermore, the company claims to have a tie-up cryptocurrency taxation based start-up Decrypt. “We have partnered with companies such as ClearTax, Prosper, among others. We have also tied with the Proton app which provides decentralised finance (DeFi) and other services,” Mehta said. While Decrypt has tied up with the company for its application programming interface (API) services, Prosper and Proton have tied up with the company for its enterprise-based solutions.