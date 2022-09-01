California State Assembly passes bill for licensing and regulating crypto firms￼

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Timothy Grayson of Concord, a Democrat, previously said he comprehends the enthusiasm surrounding cryptocurrencies and digital assets, as reported by Cointelegraph.

The Money Transmission Act is the current legal framework in California. Without a current licence from the Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation, this act forbids the operation of a money transmission business. The new law, if submitted, would permit the agency to investigate a licensee among other things.

According to Cointelegraph, California regulators have been closely monitoring the cryptocurrency market. In order to harmonise the state and federal regulatory frameworks for blockchain, Newsom signed an executive order in May. Additionally, state lawmakers warned citizens to handle with interest-bearing crypto-asset accounts with “great caution.”

This comes as a recent CoinGecko survey based on data from online searches revealed that California is the state most interested in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), Cointelegraph noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: How cryptocurrency could help tackle global income inequality

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn