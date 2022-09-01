California-based internet users are the most keen about Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

The state of California is considered to be United States of America’s most inquisitive state about Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as per new data from CoinGecko, on the basis of information by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, in a report shared by CoinGecko, California-based internet users accounted for 43% of all Bitcoin and Ethereum web traffic searches on the cryptocurrency tracking website, which is despite the entire state population only accounting for 11.9% of the US population. Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO, CoinGecko, said that it didn’t come as a surprise when he heard about California topping the blue-chip cryptocurrency interest, as it is considered a technological hub. Silicon Valley-based companies such as Apple, Google, Meta, PayPal, Wells Fargo, among others, have invested in blockchain-oriented applications and cryptocurrency startups. Web3.0 projects present in California include Graph, Helium, MakerDAO, and dYdX.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, CoinGecko mentioned that other states having an ongoing interest in the two cryptocurrencies include Illinois, New York and Washington, followed by Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Georgia and Arizona. Research has found that across the top 20 states, most searches on the website was on Bitcoin, with the data also finding that four particular states saw more searches for Ethereum than its competitors.

“What’s especially notable is Colorado, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Florida’s interest in Ethereum over Bitcoin. It remains to be seen how these rankings and market shares will play out in the coming months, with Ethereum’s Merge around the corner,” Ong explained.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that a Study.com survey has unveiled that over 64% US-based parents and college graduates with an understanding of blockchain want cryptocurrencies to be taught in classrooms. Sharing the spot with Germany, USA has implemented cryptocurrency-friendly regulations and legislations, and has overtaken countries such as Singapore, Australia and Switzerland.

