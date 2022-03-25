Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) token listing: Cryptocurrency exchange OKX on Friday said that Wax Studio’s native token BRWL (Blockchain Brawlers) will be listed through the OKX Jumpstart program

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) token listing: Cryptocurrency exchange OKX on Friday said that Wax Studio’s native token BRWL (Blockchain Brawlers) will be listed through the OKX Jumpstart program. Blockchain Brawlers is a play-to-earn wrestling game created by WAX studios featuring a cast of NFT characters.

In a statement, OKK said that built on wax blockchain, BRWL token is aimed at simplifying monetization of in-game assets by working as the in-game currency. The partnership between OKX and Wax Studios is a symbiotic association of two major brands with a common goal of migrating the global gaming industry on blockchain which will benefit all the relevant stakeholders of the industry.

OKX Jumpstart will let users earn BRWL tokens by staking OKB tokens. A total supply of 50,000,000 BRWL tokens will be available for subscription on OKX with no upper limit for individuals. Users from various countries including India can use OKB tokens to participate in the OKX Jumpstart from 8:00 am UTC on Mar. 27, 2021. BRWL transactions will take place under ERC-20 protocol.

ALSO READ | How to identify a dubious crypto project and protect your money, time

Commenting on the development, Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.com, said: “We are excited to partner with Wax Studios for this BRWL token listing. Through this association we would like to create an enhanced user experience through our play-to-earn initiatives. As we dive deeper into the metaverse space, OKX will continue to collaborate with promising metaverse projects.”

Michael Rubinelli, Head of Games at WAX Studios, said: “We are happy to find a like-minded partner in OKX. Wax Studios has embarked on an exciting journey to build a play-to-earn ecosystem to boost the creator economy along with driving NFT adoption in the gaming space.”

Powered by BRWL tokens, each player can earn, and craft their way to fame and fortune. The game features 400 “Founder’s Edition” Legendary 1-of-1 brawlers, a limited-edition collection of Ric Flair NFTs, hard-hitting gear packs, limited-edition swag and so much more.

The Jumpstart starts at 8:00 am UTC on Mar. 27, 2021.

OKX Jumpstart is a platform that helps new projects launch and grow their communities.

(Cryptocurrencies are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses as crypto market is highly volatile. You should consult your financial advisor before making any investment in crypto and other virtual digital assets).