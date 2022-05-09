Bronze statue Fearless Girl to be unveiled as an NFT

Kristen Visbal, creator of the Fearless Girl bronze statue in the Wall Street section of New York City, has announced the launch of an NFT collection. Visbal has collaborated with digital art house 9ifx.net to release 226 NFTs, including a single copy of a micro movie, paired with the first private placement of a full sized Fearless Girl statue. The first drop of the collection will be from Tier two, being auctioned off on OpenSea beginning on May 10, 2022, with Tier three and One dropping later in May.

Many have asked for a Fearless Girl collectible, Kristen Visbal said. “NFTs are the solution, offering a little piece of Fearless Girl as moving art. Fearless Girl symbolises the call for gender equality in the workplace. Now that she’s entering the virtual world, women across the country and around the world can carry their own fearless girl with them each day,” she added.

The collection features a three-tiered limited edition collectibles drop and depicts the figure as a universal being who evolves from celestial matter. Tier one combines an NFT short movie with a full size physical statue of Fearless Girl. Tier two includes an NFT video showing a fiery Fearless Girl originating from a comet and is paired with a 22” physical bronze miniature. Tier Three presents seven NFT trading cards with various views of Fearless Girl highlighted over a moving background of nebulae.

The Fearless Girl statue, which was unveiled on International Women’s Day in 2017, is of a determined young girl. The NFT release, titled Superstar Drop: Free Fearless Girl, aims to bring a symbol of equality to life in a new format, taking on the virtual world and presenting an era of empowerment in the digital age.