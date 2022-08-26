Bored Apes single to be performed by Eminem and Snoop Dogg at MTV music awards

Non-fungible token (NFT) friendly rap artists Eminem and Snoop Dogg will be seen performing at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) together, in a concert based on the Otherside metaverse and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Otherside is a collaborative project between Yuga Labs’ BAYC aND NFT investment and gaming platform Animoca Brands. In a partnership with Otherside’s founder Yuga Labs, the global rap artists are expected to provide mainstream exposure to Otherside through transformation of the VMAs stage into their style for their brand new collaborative single ‘From the D 2 the LBC.’ Specific details regarding the event are yet to be revealed. In a way to convey the message of metaverse performances needing more recognition, the VMAs also added a ‘Best metaverse performance’ category to its annual awards, with nominees for it being Justin Bieber, Rift Tour and Twenty One Pilots.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the VMAs aim to use metaverse to increase their flagging viewership numbers. With 12.4 million viewers in 2011, the awards ceremony saw a fall in number of viewers. Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s song music video features content from the NFT collection. Recently, Snoop Dogg featured in an EDM single, in an animated video of Bored Apes and other NFTs, called BAYC by Esther Anaya. Also, Eminem purchased a hip-hop clothes Bored Ape for 123.45 ETH.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Otherside is an interoperable metaverse currently at beta stage of development, with the platform offering Otherdeed NFTs to represent digital ownership of land plots in the BAYC affiliated virtual world. As per CryptoSlam’s data, sale of Otherdeed NFTs have topped one billion dollars till date, with $23.5 million coming in the past 30 days. Reportedly, demand for top tier NFTs is high with a plot being sold for 333.33 ETH four months ago.

